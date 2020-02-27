COVID-19 Freelance Artist Resources

Welcome!

This list is specifically designed to serve freelance artists, and those interested in supporting the independent artist community. This includes, but is not limited to, actors, designers, producers, technicians, stage managers, musicians, composers, choreographers, visual artists, filmmakers, craft artists, teaching artists, dancers, writers & playwrights, photographers, etc.

What this list IS: an aggregated list of FREE resources, opportunities, and financial relief options available to artists of all disciplines.

What this list IS NOT: a place to promote individual artist practices (we love you, but we’re not equipped for that); a place to promote fee for service work; or a place to seek direct emergency funding.

Original resources and inspiration provided by Nicole Brewer, Ann Marie Lonsdale, Quanice Floyd, Tiffany Wilhelm, Brian Herrera, Hannah Fenlon, & Clementine Bordeaux.

If you have resources or upcoming virtual events you’d like to add to this list, please submit them via this form. The administrators of this list (Hannah Fenlon, Ann Marie Lonsdale, Abigail Vega) will review and share your resource with the community!

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

GENERAL PREPAREDNESS RESOURCES

ADVOCACY & LEGAL INFORMATION

EMERGENCY FUNDING

National Grants/Relief Funds from 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organizations & Unions

National Crowdfunding & Collective Action Efforts

The below are new funds set up specifically to relieve artists in financial crisis as a result of COVID-19. We cannot vouch for the methods by which funds/services are distributed, and welcome any feedback via our submission form!

Local Grants/Relief Funds from 501(c)3 Organizations, Unions, and Local Arts Councils

Local Crowdfunding & Collective Action Efforts

In general, the below are new funds set up specifically to relieve artists in financial crisis as a result of COVID-19. We cannot vouch for the methods by which funds/services are distributed, and welcome any feedback via our submission form! Please note: never share social security number or bank account number through a Google form.

Interest Free Loans

International Resources (outside United States)

QUANTIFYING ECONOMIC IMPACT

BEST PRACTICES FOR ONLINE TEACHING, LEARNING, and GATHERING

Teaching & Learning

Gathering

ONLINE PLATFORMS

Platforms for Sharing, Meeting & Broad/Narrowcasting

Digital Tools to Manage Your Creative Practice

HEALTH AND MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES

TEMPORARY/REMOTE JOB OPPORTUNITIES

Finding Work

Best Practices for Work Online

OTHER MISCELLANEOUS WISDOM

AND FINALLY, OTHER LISTS & FAQ TO CHECK OUT