COVID-19 Freelance Artist Resources
Welcome!
This list is specifically designed to serve freelance artists, and those interested in supporting the independent artist community. This includes, but is not limited to, actors, designers, producers, technicians, stage managers, musicians, composers, choreographers, visual artists, filmmakers, craft artists, teaching artists, dancers, writers & playwrights, photographers, etc.
What this list IS: an aggregated list of FREE resources, opportunities, and financial relief options available to artists of all disciplines.
What this list IS NOT: a place to promote individual artist practices (we love you, but we’re not equipped for that); a place to promote fee for service work; or a place to seek direct emergency funding.
Original resources and inspiration provided by Nicole Brewer, Ann Marie Lonsdale, Quanice Floyd, Tiffany Wilhelm, Brian Herrera, Hannah Fenlon, & Clementine Bordeaux.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
GENERAL PREPAREDNESS RESOURCES
ADVOCACY ALERTS
EMERGENCY FUNDING
QUANTIFYING ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CANCELED WORK
INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES (outside United States)
BEST PRACTICES FOR ONLINE TEACHING…
ONLINE PLATFORMS
HEALTH AND MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES
TEMPORARY/REMOTE JOB OPPORTUNITIES
OTHER MISCELLANEOUS WISDOM
OTHER LISTS
EVENTS
INTERRUPTING RACISM RESOURCES
GENERAL PREPAREDNESS RESOURCES
- Arts Ready Alert – Preparing for the Potential Impact of Coronavirus
- Preparing for the Impact of the Coronavirus (Theatre Communications Group)
- COVID19 Effect Preparation Worksheet
- National Coalition for Arts’ Preparedness and Emergency Response
- Emergency Preparedness from CA Arts Council
- Mayor’s Office (NYC) Guidance
- Business Continuity Planning (Honeybook)
- Coronavirus Preparedness Community Document
- Coronavirus Resources for the Blind and Visually Impaired Community, from Blindy Blog
- Your Money: A Hub for Help During the Coronavirus Crisis – NYTimes
ADVOCACY & LEGAL INFORMATION
- CALIFORNIA: California Lawyers for the Arts
- CALIFORNIA: California Employment Development Department
- CALIFORNIA: Gov. Newsom has waived the one week waiting period for those unemployed or disabled by Covid-19
- CALIFORNIA: Covid-19 California Arts Field Survey (will help them gather info to advocate for artist and organization support from the CA state government)
- CALIFORNIA: EDD Self Employment Resources
- CA: COVID-19 RESOURCES FOR UNDOCUMENTED CALIFORNIANS
- CHICAGO: Coronavirus Resources for the Arts Community
- CHICAGO: Lawyers for the Creative Arts
- MA: Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts of Massachusetts
- NYC: Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
- NYC: Small Business Relief for NYC
- NYC: NYC COVID-19 Business Assistance Survey
- NYC: Assistance & Guidance for Businesses Impacted Due to Novel Coronavirus From NYC.gov
- NYC: Free Comprehensive Guide to Collect Past Due Freelance Invoices
- NYC: Anti-Eviction Project/Housing Law
- NYC: NYC Housing Law/Right to Counsel
- NYC: Emergency Rent Assistance
- NYC: Freelance Isn’t Free Act
- OREGON: Oregon Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts
- SFO: Letter to Mayor London Breed and Mayor Libby Schaaf Re: Wage Workers and CoVID19
- Advocacy Action Alert – TCG & Performing Arts Alliance
- Supporting Artists with Families in our COVID-19 Plans (Parent Artist Advocacy League)
- Navigating Unemployment for Theatre Artists (Erin Swank)
- Families First Act, March 14 2020 version
- “Canceled Gigs Due to Coronavirus? Here’s What You Can Do” (Lisa Husseini)
- Gig Cancellations due to Coronavirus: Survival Tips for Freelancers
- How Performers Can Survive the “Year of the Cancellation.” (Sean Buvala)
- Freelancers Union
- “Actors’ Equity Calls For Government Relief For Theater Workers In Wake Of Local Bans On Mass Gatherings”
- Demands from Grassroots Organizers Concerning COVID-19
- Vox.com is soliciting stories! Google form here
- Event Safety Alliance – Coronavirus: MUST The Show Go On? Podcast
- CoronaVirus and Force Majeure (Luke Blackadar)
- PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: Burns the Attorney
- PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Free Financial Planning Sessions for Freelancers
- ADVOCACY: IATSE Petition to Congress to Include us in Relief Package
- ADVOCACY: NYC People’s Cultural Plan
EMERGENCY FUNDING
National Grants/Relief Funds from 501(c)3 Nonprofit Organizations & Unions
- List of Funding Opportunities from 3Arts
- List of Funding Opportunities from Women Arts
- List of Emergency Funding Opportunities for Visual Artists
- Emergency Grants – Foundation for Contemporary Arts
- Emergency Grants – New York Foundation for the Arts (visual arts heavy)
- Emergency Grants – Rauschenberg Foundation
- Emergency Relief Programs – Alliance of Artist Communities
- Emergency Grants – Haven Foundation
- Emergency Grants – Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Emergency Grant (visual arts)
- Emergency Grants – Dramatists Guild Foundation
- Emergency Funding – CERF + The Artists Safety Net
- Emergency Financial Assistance-Actors Fund (not just for actors)
- AGMA Relief Fund
- Shade Literary Arts Queer Writers of Color Relief Fund
- Local 802 Emergency Relief (musicians)
- The National Writers Union Freelance Solidarity Project
- PEN America Writers Emergency Fund
- MusiCares (run by The Grammys)
- Musicians Foundation Emergency Fund
- Sweet Relief Musicians Fund
- International Bluegrass Music Association – Bluegrass Trust Fund
- The Blues Foundation: The Hart Fund (musicians)
- Authors League Fund (writers)
- Jazz Foundation (musicians)
- Listings Project
- Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID Relief Fund
- Women Photograph (Women+)
- The Artists’ Fellowship
- Billboard State by State Music Industry COVID Resources
National Crowdfunding & Collective Action Efforts
The below are new funds set up specifically to relieve artists in financial crisis as a result of COVID-19. We cannot vouch for the methods by which funds/services are distributed, and welcome any feedback via our submission form!
- Artist Relief Tree
- Joust for Freelancers (collecting unpaid/outstanding bills)
- Financial Solidarity Mutual Aid Google Sheet
- Share & Receive / Amazon Wishlists (food, supplies, etc)
- Equal Sound (musicians)
- COVID-19 Relief Fund for LGBTQI+ BIPOC Folks (CLOSING MARCH 17)
- Freelance Co-op Relief Fund
- Corona Virus 2020 Artist Relief Funds Database
- Leveler: Peer to Peer Wealth Distribution
- Motion Picture TV Relief Fund
Local Grants/Relief Funds from 501(c)3 Organizations, Unions, and Local Arts Councils
- BOSTON: Theater Community Benevolent Fund
- BOSTON: Boston Singers Relief Fund
- BOSTON: Boston Artist Relief Fund (City of Boston)
- CHICAGO: Rent Assistance
- CHICAGO/ILLINOIS: For The People Collective
- KANSAS CITY, MO: ARTSKC
- Los Angeles: Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund
- MINNESOTA: Springboard for the Arts Emergency Fund
- NORTH CAROLINA: NC Artist Relief Fund
- NORTH CAROLINA: Durham Artists Relief Fund
- NYC: Episcopal Actors’ Guild
- NYC: Emergency CASH Assistance through HRA
- NYC: Indie Theater Fund (give funds) and Indie Theater Fund Request Doc (ask for help) (theater artists and companies with budgets under $250K)
- New York: Max’s Kansas Project (musicians)
- OKLAHOMA: Red Dirt Relief Fund (musicians)
- PITTSBURGH: Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council’s Artist Emergency Fund
- PORTLAND, OR: Portland Area Artist Relief
- WASHINGTON, DC: Theatre Washington Emergency Fund, Taking Care
Local Crowdfunding & Collective Action Efforts
In general, the below are new funds set up specifically to relieve artists in financial crisis as a result of COVID-19. We cannot vouch for the methods by which funds/services are distributed, and welcome any feedback via our submission form! Please note: never share social security number or bank account number through a Google form.
- Important Info re: GoFundMe and Taxes for Organizers
- BOSTON: Boston Music Maker Relief Fund (RecordCo)
- CALIFORNIA: Orange County Arts Relief Fund
- CHICAGO: Chicago Mutual Aid (artist organized)
- CHICAGO: Chicago Artist Relief Fund (artist organized)
- CINCINNATI, OH: Greater Cincinnati Artist Relief Fund
- DALLAS: Low Income Artist Relief Fund
- DENVER: Denver Metro Area Artist Relief Fund
- FLORIDA: Florida Artist COVID-19 Relief Fund
- FORT WORTH, TX: Fort Worth Artist and Service Worker Relief Fund
- HAWAI’I: Hawaii Artists and Entertainment Professionals Fund
- MICHIGAN: Third Coast Creative
- NYC: GoFundMe Low-Income Artist/Freelancer Relief Fund
- NYC: Emergency COVID Relief for Sex Workers in New York
- NYC: NYC Dancers Relief Fund
- NY: Freelancer COVID-19 Emergency Fund (Oneida, NY)
- NEW YORK: NYS Capital Region COVID-19 Support
- NEW JERSEY: Performers Affected by COVID19 GofundMe
- NEW MEXICO: New Mexico Musicians’ Relief Fund
- OREGON: North Coast Relief Fund
- PHILADELPHIA: GoFundMe Philly Performance Artists Fund
- PITTSBURGH: PGH Artists Emergency Fund
- SEATTLE: Artist Relief Fund
- TENNESSEE: Nashville Artist Support Fund
- WEST COAST: GoFundMe Supporting Performing Artists
- WASHINGTON DC: Mutual Aid Created by P0STB1NARY
- WASHINGTON DC: Virtual Tip Jar
- Viral Music – Because Kindness is Contagious (Facebook group)
Interest Free Loans
- CA: Small Business Loans Cal OES
- NYC: Hebrew Free Loan Society
- National: Kiva Crowdfunded Small Business Loans up to $15K at 0% Interest
International Resources (outside United States)
- ***UK-based artist resource site is available here!!*** https://ukcovid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/
- UK: UK Government Response (including information for businesses and educational settings)
- UK: NHS Coronavirus COVID-19 Health Information and Advice
- UK: Petition to the British Government to offer economic assistance to the events industry during COVID-19
- UK: Mutual Aid Community Facebook Groups (for supporting people self isolating)
- UK: Theatre Industry Corona Virus Facebook Group
- UK: Coronavirus: what IPSE is doing and advice for freelancers
- UK: Dance Fund UK
- UK: Resident Advisor: How to help the electronic music community (List of resources and links, being updated regularly)
- UK: Facebook Group: Anti-viral work for freelancers and small businesses
- UK: COVID-19 advice for BECTU union members
- UK: Promotional support for independent film makers with festival screenings cancelled
- UK: Film and TV Charity Helpline (Support for people in the film and tv industry)
- UK: Arts Council England Coronavirus information (Includes initial plans for re-focusing funding to support individual artists)
- UK: Unlimited: Access: Best practice for employers and employees for supporting staff with autoimmune conditions
- UK: Coronavirus advice to Equity Members
- UK: HMRC Tax helpline to support businesses affected by coronavirus
- UK: Tracy Brabin MP: Call for information about affects of Covid 19 on Freelance community (MP will raise the issue of supporting freelancers in parliament)
- UK: Remote Work Survival Kit – comprehensive document of resources for working from home, including technical advice, logistics, mental health etc
- UK: Bless Our Hustle
- UK: UKMusic
- UK: UK Venue Trust
- IRELAND: Artist Emergency Relief Fund for Irish Artists
- CANADA: Resources from TheatreAlberta
- CANADA: Resources for Canadian Artists, Writers, and Media Workers
- CANADA: Artist & Arts Directory in Vancouver, Canada: COVID-19
- CREO – Corona Response for Event Organisers (in English, with a focus on Europe/UK)
- UK: SWARM – Sex Worker Advocacy UK
- New Zealand: Google Doc with resources and funding links
- Australia: Resources
QUANTIFYING ECONOMIC IMPACT
- AUSTIN, TX: I Lost My Gig (artists from anywhere affected by SxSW closure)
- CALIFORNIA: Impact Survey- Individual Artists and Arts Organizations
- NYC: I Lost My Gig
- NYC: Dance NYC Coronavirus Impact Survey
- NYC: Nightlife Impact Survey
- Jersey City, NJ: Impact Survey
- NATIONAL: CultureBot
- NATIONAL: Artists, Culture Workers, Freelancers, Gig/Event Economy Losses Due to Covid-19 Cancellations
- NATIONAL: Missed Tour (merch for sale to support musicians)
BEST PRACTICES FOR ONLINE TEACHING, LEARNING, and GATHERING
Teaching & Learning
- Accessible Teaching in the Time of COVID-19
- Distance Learning Tips
- Resources for Moving Dance-Based Pedagogy Online
- Remote Teaching Resources
- Teaching Theatre Online: A Shift in Pedagogy Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
- Resources for Teaching Online: Open Source Resources for Performance-Related Disciplines (Association for Theatre in Higher Education)
- Teaching Theatre Thru Remote Learning Facebook Group
- “Please do a bad job of putting your course online” (Rebecca Barrett-Fox)
- Resources for Moving Production Courses Online in Case of an Emergency
- Teaching Remote Music Lessons: The Best Services and Settings to Use (with step-by-step instructions) (Eric Heidbreder)
- Companies Offering Free or Discounted Educator Resources
- Free Online Music Theory Teaching Platform for Affected Schools (utheory.com)
- Video Library for Dance Educators
- Clark Hulings Fund ECampus
- Amplifier
- How To Host Music Lessons Online
Gathering
- “Ways of Gathering In the Age of COVID-19” (HowlRound)
- How Musicians (and Other Creatives Too) Can Transition Their Business Online ASAP
- How to Be Good at Video Meetings
ONLINE PLATFORMS
Platforms for Sharing, Meeting & Broad/Narrowcasting
- Twitch
- BlueJeans (video conferencing)
- Loom
- Zoom
- Google Hangouts and Google Meet
- StageIt (be wary, they may charge high hosting fees, up to 40%!)
- Jitsi Meet
Moodcaster — iOS and Android app for virtual auditions, casting, and learning
- Hovercast
- Discord
- OnTheBoards.TV
- Connect the Arts
- Dolby On
- RadioRedPR
Digital Tools to Manage Your Creative Practice
- Patreon, Venmo, Brown Paper Tickets, EventBrite (accepting funding and selling “tickets” online), Buy Me A Coffee
- Slack, Asana, Basecamp, Trello, Airtable, Submittable (project management/efficiency tools)
- Comcast Offering FREE ‘Internet Essentials’ for Low-Income Customers for 60 Days
- AVID: Avid to Offer Temporary Licenses on Creative Tools to Help Customers Impacted by COVID-19
- FilmLocal – Key Membership Free for All Filmmakers For (At Least) 2 Months
- Free Temporary QLab Licenses
HEALTH AND MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES
- The Actors Fund
- Friedman Health Center (NYC)
- Planned Parenthood
- Open Path Psychotherapy Collective
- 16 Directories for Therapists of Color
- National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color
- Free Online Guided Meditation
- National Alliance on Mental Illness
- Online Sobriety Resources: AA, NA, Al-Anon, Tempest, In the Rooms
- Free Coaching Session for Freelancers Struggling with COVID-19 Stress (includes a promise of no sales pitch for future paid services)
- A Guide to Caring For Your Coronavirus Anxiety
- At Home Workouts with Leading Lady Fitness
- SAG-AFTRA Testing Information for COVID19
- Harkness Center for Dance Injury (NYC)
- NYCWell
- Dance Injury Prevention with May Kesler
- Care for your Coronavirus Anxiety
- Music Industry Therapists: Online Psychotherapy Sessions and Anxiety Relief
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
- COVID19 Symptom Checker
- Mental Health Self-Assessment and Resources
- Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the United States, anytime, about any type of crisis.
TEMPORARY/REMOTE JOB OPPORTUNITIES
Finding Work
- 25+ Sites for Finding Remote Work
- 2020 Census Jobs (Uncertain how this might be affected by the current climate but figure it’s worth putting on here)
- Resources for Remote Work
- Rev.com (verified they have paid people for transcription work)
- Real Ways to Earn Money Online (verified)
- Online Focus Groups (not verified but worth trying)
- Online Opportunities for Bilinguals (not verified but worth trying)
- Baltimore Area Childcare Providers During School Closures
- Tongal’s Global Creative Platform for Writers, Animators, Editors, Podcasters and Filmmakers
- Employing Artists (Public Facebook Group)
- Quarantine Books Club (seeking authors of YA, SciFi, and BIPOC writers in particular)
- Fiverr
- Mentorly.co
- wordsofmouth.org (newsletter with job opportunities)
- Companies Open to Remote Work (Google Doc)
- Upwork
- Freelancer Promo Interviews for Online Products/Services (Kristina Driskill, Guilded Within)
- StoryLo photography
- Where to Find Work/Kenzi Green
Best Practices for Work Online
OTHER MISCELLANEOUS WISDOM
- Arts and Culture Sector Can Prepare for the Coronavirus in the United States (Americans for the Arts)
- Freelancers out of work – how to deal with your student loans
- “Coronavirus offers “a blank page for a new beginning” says Li Edelkoort
- Healing Justice Podcast
- Additional Resources for Facing Coronavirus/Covid19 (adrienne marie brown)
- Social Justice in a Time of Social Distancing
- Have a will and medical power of attorney prepared
- How to support Freelancers, from Springboard for the Arts
- Small Business Ownership Wisdom, Sapling
- Square Business Resource Center
- Grantwriting Basics for Individual Artists
- You Need a Budget (referral link) and Mint (budgeting tools)
- Enrichment Activities for Children While Parents are Working Remotely
- How to Transition to a Virtual Workplace Overnight (Fractured Atlas)
- Artist Think Tank (Youtube – Johnnie Ray Kornegay III)
- Virtual Museum Tours
- Artist Business and Goals Roadmap Course
- This is Not a Snow Day
- How to Clean Your Phone
- An Inventory of Lost & Delayed Art
- The Rent is Due, April 2020
- The Social Distancing Festival
- How To Create Your Best Self Tape Setup
- It’s a really good time to think about a nonprofit fiscal sponsor: The Field, NYFA, and Fractured Atlas are good resources
AND FINALLY, OTHER LISTS & FAQ TO CHECK OUT
- COVID-19 Resources from the New England Foundation for the Arts
- Resource List from National Performance Network
- Creative Capital’s List of Arts Resources
- Anti-Racism Resources
- Chicago Artist Guide – COVID19 Resources
- ArtsBoston – COVID19 Resources
- National Endowment for the Arts Coronavirus FAQ
- LA Stage Alliance List of Resources
- Tonebenders: resources for the sound design / field recording community
- How To Get On: A a self-advocacy guide for folx with disabilities