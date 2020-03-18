How to Rock Patreon During a Pandemic! w/ Rachel Lark

https://www.facebook.com/events/823473544824490/

Login details coming soon! March 20 at 3pm

Join Rachel Lark for a webinar where she’ll share her tips, tricks, and philosophy of crowdfunding, as well as take you through the nuts and bolts of how Patreon works. Rachel Lark has successfully funded three Kickstarter campaigns and currently has a Patreon community of 279 people, collectively contributing $2,783 a month.

This webinar should be helpful for folks who are already up and running as well as those who have never done a crowdfunding campaign of any kind. Don’t be shy and bring any questions you have.

Topics will include…

– Rachel’s story of crowdfunding

– Growing your audience vs. capitalizing on your audience

– Specific case studies – looking at participants pages and workshopping together

– Models for Patreon: Transactional, community, or per thing

– Sustainability – how to not exhaust yourself

– Content Creation – what to make???

– What to put on your landing page

– Tiers

– How to use the Patreon interface