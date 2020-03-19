Online Creative Coaching 101

March 20 at 5pm

http://flmeetup.lauraescude.com/

Live show designers DiViNCi and Laura Escudé are both established playback artists for the iconic artists and productions from The Grammys, American Idol, Kanye West, Lauryn Hill, Logic, Ariana Grande, and more.

The two masterminds are coming together this Friday for a B2B online mastermind / group coaching session on how they’ve built their online businesses – The Transmute Accelerator and Studio Sensei.

The session will dive deep into the essential toolkit needed to get your online business launched, systems and processes involved, and how to empower their creative communities of artists and music producers in their craft.