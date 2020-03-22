MONDAY, MARCH 23rd @ 7pm ET

To register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/u5MpduGqqToulAbUkBt8i1PsCIDlA2-ccA?fbclid=IwAR24elO0986JjdnOZ6l_TBGn7zboQ0t1oj00ncp4RNg7tWuDO-iHJ_6wtng

“Building Community Care Strategies for the Indie Theater Community” will provide community-care frameworks, strategies and resources for New York City’s indie theater community in the midst of COVID-19’s global pandemic and will center Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Queer and Trans experiences.

This multiracial session is co-facilitated by Cara Page, Founder & Lead Organizer/Curator of the Changing Frequencies Project, and Erica Woodland, founder of the National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network. This gathering is presented by The Indie Theater Fund, in partnership with The NYC Low-Income Artist/Freelancer Relief Fund and Kyoung’s Pacific Beat.

This session is offered exclusively, and confidentially, to our local, NYC, indie theater community. We define our community as Indie Theater Fund’s 541 members (including our current Emergency Relief applicants), The NYC Low-Income Artist/Freelancer Relief Fund’s community of BIPOC, LGBQT applicants, and Kyoung’s Pacific Beat’s local community. The organizers reserve the right to admission to maintain the privacy and safety of this space. We strongly encourage BIPOC folks to register ASAP as space is limited to 100 Registrations.

Transcripts and curated excerpts of this recorded session will be made available for the general public following the event. For questions, please contact us at info@kyoungspacificbeat.org.

**INCOMING REGISTRATIONS WILL BE CONFIRMED EVERY 10-12 HOURS. PLEASE BE PATIENT WITH US.**