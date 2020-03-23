A WOCA COMMUNITY GATHERING: BREATHE!



“A liberatory care practice is one in which we move beyond self-care into caring for one another.” – Yashna Padamsee, social justice warrior

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

6:30PM – 8:00PM ET/ 3:30PM – 5:00PM PT

WORLDWIDE

powered by Zoom

Coronavirus has us shook but it’s capitalism that has got us in a chokehold. Both play into the business of staying productive. But the most productive thing we can do right now is breathe. In the spirit of our WOCA Community Gatherings, and our series, Thriving!: Community and Self Care for Womxn of Color, WOCA is creating a virtual space where womxn of color can be encouraged, supported, and just breathe.



Social distancing and quarantines have led to the loss of jobs and income, but we’re most concerned about the loss of our minds as we try to figure it all out. While this won’t necessarily be a space to uncover how to mitigate the financial impact of those losses, we do recognize the need to continually share ever-evolving resources. (Click HERE for a few.) This gathering is really about leaning into community as we collectively work to cope with the debilitating mental and emotional fatigue we regularly experience as womxn of color, now overwhelmingly compounded by an upended world. We hope to source some sustainable practices for our well-being and strategies for resilience.



Operating from a place of abundance, we will frame the conversation with this question: In these unpredictable times, what must we give up in order to just breathe?