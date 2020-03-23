NYFA: How Do You Adapt Your Art Practice to Work at Home?

Fiscal Sponsorship Video Conversation
How Do You Adapt Your Art Practice
to Work at Home?

A group video chat hosted by NYFA Fiscal Sponsorship
Tuesday, March 24, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM 
Register through this link

Artists are resources for one another, especially in times of uncertainty.

Join NYFA Fiscal Sponsorship staff in an online conversation to:Share ideas, inspiration, and questions as we adjust our art practices for social distancing. We want to hear about what’s working, what’s not, and work-arounds!Meet other artists and cultural workers who are also shifting their practices.Strategize about how to continue making art and engaging in cultural work.   After RSVP-ing you will receive instructions and a link to the video chat. 

All fiscally sponsored projects, organizations, and their teams are welcome to join the conversation. 

