Webinar: Qtibipoc Covid-19 Mutual Aid Fund (Process + Lessons)

Wednesday, March 25, 1pm PT

On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Amita Swadhin, Treva Ellison, Natalie Havlin, Carrie Hawks, Alisa Zipursky and Ren-yo Hwang launched a mutual aid fund for folks of color who are LGBTQI+, and who are in the gig or service economy, and who had already lost income due to COVID-19 cancellations and closures. We later added Tara Jae, Director of the nonprofit YouthSeen, to our fund management team.

By Wednesday, March 18, we had received requests for support from 3,065 people (about 2,200 of whom are both LGBTQI+ and people of color), with the total amount of requests totaling over $2 million.

Our commitment is to:

1. raise at least $250,000 to be able to give each QTIBIPOC applicant $100;

2. connect ALL folks who applied with local mutual aid funds in their area, to the best of our ability;

3. engage the general public in directly sending money to folks who have asked for support;

4. share our process and lessons learned with other folks interested in starting an intersectional mutual aid fund.

With #4 in mind, please join Amita Swadhin, Treva Ellison and Tara Jae for this live webinar in which we share our process and lessons learned, and answer your questions. We have space for 100 folks in the live webinar.

We will record and transcribe this webinar for folks who are unable to join us.

RSVP HERE:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a1v_qYcsRL6EcAqWRnYCgw

CHECK IT OUT ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/220071749373272/