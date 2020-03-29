Come Together: The Art of Gathering in a Time of Crisis – an #ArtistResource talk with Bryan Joseph Lee

Tuesday 31 March, 2-3:15pm ET

https://howlround.com/happenings/livestreaming-come-together-art-gathering-time-crisis-asl-captioned

Livestreaming the #ArtistResource panel Come Together: The Art of Gathering in a Time of Crisis on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv on Tuesday 31 March 2020 at 8 a.m. HST (Honolulu, UST-10) / 10 a.m. AKDT (Juneau, UTC-8) / 11 a.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 1 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 2 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).

For the large majority of arts and culture workers, in-person, relational work is simply essential. The COVID-19 crisis has flipped our sector upside down, requiring digital over physical connection. Who are we if we cannot gather in space, and how can this moment of systems change force us to create new shared human experiences? Bryan Joseph Lee, leader of The Public Theater’s Public Forum in New York City, and additional presenters to be announced, will guide a conversation focused on how artists can cultivate virtual spaces with purpose, intention, and structure. The conversation will be both tactical (e.g. what is the right platform for the type of gathering I’d like to create?) and philosophical (e.g. how do I facilitate an online conversation that is accessible, inclusive, anti-racist and anti-oppressive?); and intended to expand our vision of what is possible in this challenging season and beyond.

Speakers include:

Stephanie Ybarra – Artistic Director, Baltimore Center Stage

Laurie Woolery – Director, Public Works, Public Theater

Geoffrey Jackson Scott – Co-Founder and Creative Director, PeoplMOVR