COVID-19 Resources and Actions for Artists and Freelancers (NYS Edition)

Tue, March 31, 2020

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM EDT

As the end of the month approaches, many artists face uncertainty about how to meet expenses for basic needs including rent, utilities and food.

The landscape is shifting rapidly. In just the last week alone, New Yorkers have been afforded individual financial relief and greater flexibility with respect to mortgages, evictions, unemployment, and more. But you have to know how to take advantage of these opportunities.

This meeting will connect individual artists with experts offering a high-level overview of recent changes in rules about housing (evictions, mortgages, utilities); debt (credit card payments, student loans); health insurance (what to do if you’re uninsured, lowering costs, free insurance programs like Medicaid); what recent relief legislation is likely and unlikely to provide and when; how to file for unemployment; and more.

Speakers

The Actors Fund (Daniel Arnow on housing, Rebecca Selkowe on financial wellness, and Renata Marinaro on health insurance)

MusiCares (Jennifer Leff)

and others to be confirmed