APRIL 1: COVID-19 RELIEF WEBINAR FOR ARTISTS, FREELANCERS, AND GIG WORKERS

From the Asian American Arts Alliance

Wednesday, April 1, 7-8pm ET

https://www.aaartsalliance.org/events/covid-19-relief-for-artists-freelancers-and-gig-workers?fbclid=IwAR0s4gMpafIfm0ftnBuxnflLaDC7y3ttK8Axp0HZWaX9ik89cUruzI4XaYY

Join NY federal, state, and local elected officials and freelancer advocates for a briefing on the impact of COVID-19 and advocacy for economic relief for artists, freelancers, and gig workers.

Speakers will include:

Congressmember Carolyn Maloney

State Senator Brad Hoylman

State Assemblymember Yuh-line Niou

Councilmember Carlina Rivera

Councilmember Brad Lander

New York Foundation for the Arts

National Employment Law Project