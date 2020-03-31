APRIL 1: COVID-19 RELIEF WEBINAR FOR ARTISTS, FREELANCERS, AND GIG WORKERS

From the Asian American Arts Alliance
Wednesday, April 1, 7-8pm ET
https://www.aaartsalliance.org/events/covid-19-relief-for-artists-freelancers-and-gig-workers?fbclid=IwAR0s4gMpafIfm0ftnBuxnflLaDC7y3ttK8Axp0HZWaX9ik89cUruzI4XaYY
Join NY federal, state, and local elected officials and freelancer advocates for a briefing on the impact of COVID-19 and advocacy for economic relief for artists, freelancers, and gig workers.
Speakers will include:
Congressmember Carolyn Maloney
State Senator Brad Hoylman
State Assemblymember Yuh-line Niou
Councilmember Carlina Rivera
Councilmember Brad Lander
New York Foundation for the Arts
National Employment Law Project