MARCH 31: Praxis Sessions for Virtual Collaboration: Land Acknowledgements

hosted by Unsettling Dramaturgy: Crip & Indigenous Dramaturgies

Unsettling Dramaturgy presents Praxis Sessions for Virtual Collaboration: Land Acknowledgements livestreaming on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at howlround.tv on Tuesday 31 March 2020 at 2 p.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 4 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 5 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).

Unsettling Dramaturgy is excited to launch our Praxis Sessions for Virtual Collaboration. In this 4-part series we will address approaches to, and practices in online convening that centre unsettling, decolonization, indigenization, and disability justice in process design. This series emerges from our year+ of work and research in transnational convening and creative collaboration through virtual mediums. This series has been developed as our response to the turn towards online organizing that has followed the COVID-19 crisis.

The first session in this series centres on the practice of Land Acknowledgements in virtual, cross-geographic collaboration.

FEATURING

This session will feature Unsettling Dramaturgy Creative Collaborators: Claudia Alick, Roo George-Warren, Jessica Schacht, Tara Moses, Andrea Kovich, Carmen Papalia, mia susan amir