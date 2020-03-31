APRIL 2: Navigating the CARES Act

Thursday, April 2, 2020  2:00 PM – 3:00 PM (ET)

Register for this event by 04/02/2020

Now that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been signed into law, nonprofit leaders are working overtime to determine what assistance might be applicable to their organizations. Working in partnership with Washington Council Ernst & Young, Independent Sector has provided a resource to help nonprofits navigate this very dynamic landscape. Many details and protocols that will govern the flow of these resources are still being developed and shared, so information is evolving daily. Please join us a for a webinar on Thursday, April 2 at 2:00-3:00 pm as we overview the information we have provided and discuss additional federal policy needs and the prospect for addressing them in future legislation.

