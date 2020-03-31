APRIL 2: Student Loan Workshop: COVID-19 Relief and Policy Updates

Posted byhannahfenlonPosted inUncategorized
Apr 2, 2020 02:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Description

Trusted experts and consumer advocates will explain new benefits that can assist people struggling to make their student loan payments during this unprecedented time.

Important topics that will be covered:

— Automatic suspension of payments on some federally-held student loans for 6 months
— Automatic waiving of interest on federally-held student loans for 6 months
— Stoppage of wage garnishments and tax and social security withholding
— How this affects borrowers applying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
— Other important updates

Time

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your website at WordPress.com
Get started
%d bloggers like this: