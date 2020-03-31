APRIL 2: Student Loan Workshop: COVID-19 Relief and Policy Updates

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x736zK-YRQCazDtJXuaTeQ?link_id=0&can_id=e4fb5e30dab87d92ca0374869b31b120&source=email-covid-19-update-student-loans&email_referrer=email_764715&email_subject=covid-19-student-loan-updates
Description
Trusted experts and consumer advocates will explain new benefits that can assist people struggling to make their student loan payments during this unprecedented time.
Important topics that will be covered:
— Automatic suspension of payments on some federally-held student loans for 6 months
— Automatic waiving of interest on federally-held student loans for 6 months
— Stoppage of wage garnishments and tax and social security withholding
— How this affects borrowers applying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
— Other important updates
Time