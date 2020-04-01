APRIL 1 & 3: Unemployment 101 Webinars (for California Artists)

4/1 – 11am PT

4/3 – 2pm PT

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unemployment-101-webinars-registration-101488849882?fbclid=IwAR1ltsaHhwmr4ELhDZ6dyZB6E__1b-5Ulp19Y4T8yns4qcMIhnFOxXuYaQE

Filing for unemployment for the first time and have some questions? In an effort to help get folks started on the process- and offer a human perspective from a friendly face- Cal Shakes, in partnership with Theatre Bay Area, is hosting two webinars this week with beloved members of the theater community, Safiya Fredricks and Amy Mueller. Register for one (or both) of these upcoming Zoom conversations to get some support and guidance.

