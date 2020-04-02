APRIL 7: Coping with COVID: Financial Implications for Creative Individuals

An online workshop dedicated to answering questions to artists on the financial implications of the COVID-19 outbreak
Tuesday, April 7, 6-7pm ET

About this Event

This virtual gathering will provide an overview of the financial implications of the COVID-19 outbreak. It is meant to help creative individuals cope with the unique financial challenges they face and provide tangible strategies for coping with the ongoing uncertainty. Hosted by Creative Capital and led by Elaine Grogan Luttrull, CPA-PFS, AFC, this webinar will cover:

  • Ways to manage your own income and expenses (including creative ways of adjusting for COVID-19).
  • Tax filing extensions and what they mean for creative individuals.
  • Potential options for unemployment benefits (including for self-employed individuals).
  • Emergency relief options offered by support groups.
  • Ways to support yourself and your loved ones as we navigate this together.

