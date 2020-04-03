APRIL 14: Financial Strategies for Artists and Freelancers Impacted by COVID-19

April 14, 7-8:30pm ET
Financial Strategies for Artists and Freelancers Impacted by COVID-19; Led By: Miata Edoga, President and Founder, Abundance Bound, Inc.

About this Event

With freelance work abruptly halted, shows and events cancelled, opportunities postponed indefinitely, and service industry day jobs not offering paid leave, many of us are facing serious financial insecurity. There is no roadmap or way to know how or when we will return to business as usual. Let’s acknowledge how real this is and that it is, for many, waking up a fear for our basic survival needs. During this 90-minute workshop, Miata Edoga will share steps we can all take as we navigate this unpredictable time together.

Join this interactive, online Zoom workshop with Miata Edoga for a conversation about navigating COVID-19 as freelancers. Miata is an actor and President and Founder of Abundance Bound, the premiere financial education company for creative entrepreneurs. She created The Artist’s Prosperity System™, which has provided thousands of artists with a step-by-step process to significantly improve their financial situations, giving them more time and freedom to focus on their creative careers in the process. A question and answer period will be open to all in attendance.

