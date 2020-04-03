APRIL 21: Taxes for Artists, Freelancers & Creative Businesses

April 21, 5-6:30pm ET
Taxes for Artists, Freelancers & Creative Businesses: What You Need to Know NOW; Led By: Hannah Cole, Enrolled Agent, Sunlight Tax

About this Event

What happened to the tax deadline? What if I can’t pay what I owe? How do I adjust my estimated quarterly tax payments when I’m making much less this year? Are there things I can do to brace for and withstand an extended economic downturn? What does the relief package mean for me?

Join this interactive, online Zoom workshop with Hannah Cole to learn what you need to know about your taxes during this unprecedented time. Hannah is a tax expert who specializes in working with creative businesses and artists. She is also a long-time working artist with a high-level exhibition history and a tax and money columnist for the art blog Hyperallergic, for whom the financial challenges of freelancers and small creative businesses are both relevant and personal. During this 90-minute workshop, she will translate the basic tax equation, explain self employment tax and the estimated quarterly tax system, and discuss adjusting your estimated tax payments and preparing for a downturn. She will also answer questions on how the relief package passed by Congress will impact artists/freelancers/sole proprietors. A question and answer period will be open to all in attendance.

