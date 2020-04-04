APRIL 6: Applying for Federal Coronavirus Relief as a Filmmaker

April 6, 12-1pm PT

Friday, April 3rd, is the first day that small businesses can apply for federally-funded relief programs recently passed by Congress (Small Business Administration). Experts have advised that all small businesses (regardless of being an LLC, S-Corp, sole proprietor, or independent contractor) should apply as soon as possible due to potential demand. These funds are available to businesses as small as one person! The webinar will also provide resources about applying for unemployment benefits as a freelancer.

Firelight Media, IDA, and ITVS invite you to an hour-long webinar to learn the basics of applying for the various SBA programs. All webinars will feature presentations by Cornerstone Government Affairs, a bipartisan consulting firm, specializing in federal and state government relations and business advisory services.

How to Join:

Monday, April 6th, noon – 1pm PDT / 3 – 4 pm EDT: HTTPS://ZOOM.US/J/324116094

Live captioning available

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +16699006833,,324116094# or +13462487799,,324116094#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 324 116 094

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/adlkldEd40