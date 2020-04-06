Covid19 Emergency Legal Document Planning (California ONLY)

Sat, April 11, 2020

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM PDT

Many experts are expecting April to be a cruel month in California, with many people getting sick and dying from covid19. Some are even foretelling the possibility of disabled people and elders being turned away from hospitals when there is not enough healthcare to go around— a practice currently in place in Italy and common during crises like this.

Disability activists are actively fighting these ableist rationing policies. At the same time we know it is CRITICAL for us to plan for the worst and organize our communities to fight like hell to keep us alive.

There’s a very real concern that people with disabilities, including higher weight individuals, are facing direct discrimination via triage protocols, or indirect discrimination (based on other diagnoses or stereotypes).

Such discrimination will have a disproportionate impact on many people of color, who already experience systemic inequalities and bias within the healthcare profession. Other groups, including the LGBTQIA community, may also be at risk.

Come to this workshop series to learn how to prepare important planning documents. Our queer disabled attorney friends Sondra Solovay and Brandie Sendziak will facilitate this workshop. Professor and attorney Ora Prochovnick will guide us in developing these important documents.

Ora Prochovnick is a professor at JFKU College of Law. Ora has been frequently recognized for her pro bono contributions, and has received many awards in recognition of her expertise and legal assistance, particularly to the low-income community in the area of housing advocacy, assistance to persons with AIDS, and LGBT rights.

Please note this series is ONLY for Californians.

The series is FREE for Black, Indigenous, People of Color; donation based for everyone else.

Registration is required.

It will be recorded and we’ll send the recording to everyone who signs up so please register even if you can’t join us live.

We will send participants materials to prepare for the conversation at least 48 hours in advance of each workshop. We strongly recommend you spend at least a hour before and after each workshop to work on your documents. We also recommend you have a friend or partner who can provide you emotional and logistic support with this process; please feel free to invite them to the series if that feels supportive.

The event will take place by zoom and will be ASL interpreted. Please let us know if you have other access needs.