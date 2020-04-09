April 16: Rest!:A Women of Color in the Arts Community Gathering

April 16, 4:30-6pm ET
Rest!: A WOCA Community Gathering 

About this Event

This gathering is about leaning into community as we collectively work to cope with the debilitating physical, mental, and emotional fatigue we regularly experience as womxn of color, now overwhelmingly compounded by our upended world. We hope to source some sustainable practices for our well-being, as well as, strategies for resilience.

PLEASE NOTE: This space is open to WOCA members and all those that self-identify as womxn of color working in the arts. While we appreciate all authentic allies and accomplices, we ask that this gathering space remain exclusively for those that self-identify as womxn of color.

