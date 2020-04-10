APRIL 13: COVID-19 Resources and Actions for Artists and Freelancers (NYS Edition)

Posted byhannahfenlonPosted inUncategorized

Music Workers Alliance is working with Actors Fund, MusiCares, NYC Artist Coalition, APAP, and others for an artist and freelancer workshop on how to reduce basic expenses, covering: new rules around evictions, mortgages, credit card payments, loan payments, how to lower your health insurance bill, and how to reduce food expenses. Spread the word to those who might benefit, especially those from NYS/NYC.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-resources-and-actions-for-artists-and-freelancers-nys-edition-tickets-102117450042

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your website at WordPress.com
Get started
%d bloggers like this: