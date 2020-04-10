APRIL 13: COVID-19 Resources and Actions for Artists and Freelancers (NYS Edition)

Music Workers Alliance is working with Actors Fund, MusiCares, NYC Artist Coalition, APAP, and others for an artist and freelancer workshop on how to reduce basic expenses, covering: new rules around evictions, mortgages, credit card payments, loan payments, how to lower your health insurance bill, and how to reduce food expenses. Spread the word to those who might benefit, especially those from NYS/NYC.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/covid-19-resources-and-actions-for-artists-and-freelancers-nys-edition-tickets-102117450042